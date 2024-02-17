UK team visits Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad

February 17, 2024 12:48 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

A two-member team from the Holmes Chapel Zoo, United Kingdom, visited the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad as part of their 12-day tour programme in India to study zoo management practices. Founder-director of the Holmes Chapel Zoo Melissa Meus, and director Ben Mews met curator Sunil S. Hiremath and the retired PCCF P. Raghuveer, and visited various areas, including animal enclosures, safari complex, mouse deer breeding centre, wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre, reptile house and nocturnal animal house. A presentation was made by Mr. Hiremath with an overview of the zoo management, and ongoing development works, a press release informed.