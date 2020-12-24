UK returnees being identified

The Telangana government has sounded an alert for UK returnees while gathering their details and monitoring their status of health in view of the new strain of coronavirus caused increased number of new cases in that country.

As many as 1,200 returnees to the State from UK were identified since December 9. All of them were subjected to health check up and none of them tested positive, a release of Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said.

He appealed to people who either arrived in the State directly from UK or travelled via that country to give their information on phone number 040-24651119 or WhatsApp number 9154170960.

Dr. Rao said the health department was adopting tracing, testing and treating method to check the spread of the new variant of coronavirus. There was no need to panic over the new virus but people must be alert to the threat posed by it. They must continue to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and wash hands frequently.