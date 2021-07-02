UK fellowship to former Dean of Agriculture of PJTSAU

Professor T.V.K. Singh

HYDERABAD

02 July 2021 21:24 IST

T.V.K. Singh, who retired as Dean of Agriculture in Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), has been selected for the fellowship of Royal Entomological Society of London.

The fellowship has been awarded in recognition of his contribution in the area of Agricultural Entomology. Mr. Singh secured his Ph.D. from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi and has more than 150 research articles in his publication basket in reputed national and international journals.

As a consultant with ICRISAT he has trained more than 20,000 farmers on plant protection in major crops, according to a press release.

