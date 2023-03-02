UK doctors perform heart surgeries on children at NIMS

March 02, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated March 03, 2023 11:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

A team of doctors from the United Kingdom have been performing rare heart surgeries on children at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad. The team, along with the help of doctors from NIMS and Niloufer Hospital, have performed a total of eight surgeries in the last four days.

One of the surgeries was performed on a one-month-old child hailing from Mahabubnagar district. The child was admitted to NIMS with severe heart problems and multiple ventricular septal defects. On February 28, the team of doctors performed arterial switch repair and multiple VSD closure surgery on the child. The child is currently in ICU and gradually recovering. This is the first time in Telangana that such a surgery was performed.

Health Minister T Harish Rao congratulated the doctors for performing such a rare surgery and saving the life of a child. It is a great thing to see a medical team from United Kingdom come down to Hyderabad and participate in surgeries performed at NIMS, he added.

