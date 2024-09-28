UK doctors perform 18 free paediatric heart surgeries at NIMS-Hyderabad

In a significant medical initiative, a team of doctors from the United Kingdom successfully performed 18 free paediatric heart surgeries at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad. The surgeries took place over a week-long camp from September 23 to 28, and were funded by the Telangana government under schemes such as Aarogyasri and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

The camp was organised by the Healing Little Hearts Foundation, led by Ramana Dhanapuneni from Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, along with 11 healthcare professionals from the U.S., Abu Dhabi, Italy and Portugal.

The surgeries included the one performed on a 14-day-old infant weighing just two kg and the one on a 10-year-old child weighing 18 kg. Notably, three orphaned children without financial support were also operated free of cost. “All the surgeries were successful, providing new hope to these children,” said Dr. Ramana.

The NIMS doctors, particularly those from the cardiothoracic department, played a key role in supporting the visiting team.

Amaresh Rao Malempati, professor and head of the cardiothoracic department, highlighted the significance of the collaboration, noting that this was the third camp conducted by the Healing Hearts Foundation at NIMS. “We’ve seen remarkable progress since the first camp. While doctors often travel to international conferences to learn new techniques and advanced treatments, the support staff rarely have such opportunities. This paediatric surgery camp has been a valuable learning experience for them, allowing them to work alongside experienced specialists,” said Dr. Amaresh.

The also camp saw nearly 700 patients with heart conditions visiting the outpatient department (OPD). Of these, 50 needing device closures were referred to the cardiology department for further treatment. Surgery dates have been scheduled for around 450 patients, with all procedures set to be performed free of charge under various government schemes, according to Dr. Amaresh.

Telangana sees around 6,000 children born with congenital heart defects each year. Since congenital heart surgeries are not covered by insurance, strengthening government healthcare infrastructure is crucial. The paediatric heart surgery unit at NIMS has made significant strides, now performing nearly 300 surgeries annually, compared to just 50 a few years ago. “Camps like these enable the institute to take on more complex cases while also providing vital training for paramedical staff,” added Ramana.