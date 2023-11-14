ADVERTISEMENT

UK Deputy High Commissioner lays wreath at Remembrance Day service

November 14, 2023 07:10 am | Updated 07:10 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

UK Deputy High Commissioner (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh) Gareth Wynn Owen at the Remembrance Day service at the WWI War memorial in Chaderghat on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The British Deputy High Commission, Hyderabad, and Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) here paid tributes at the World War 1 Memorial at Chaderghat with wreaths and flowers and observed silence remembering the fallen heroes on Sunday.

Indian troops made up the largest contingent among the Commonwealth nations. Over a million Indian heroes played a pivotal role during the First World War. During the Second World War, Indian armed forces fought in three continents, becoming the largest volunteer army of 2.5 million by 1945.

Along with members of Confederation of Voluntary Associations (COVA) network and local community representatives, the Remembrance Day service was conducted by Rev. Emmanuel Damara. Wing Commander Joseph Harmer from the Royal Air Force also joined in.

Historian Anuradha Reddy explained the significance of the Chaderghat Memorial site to the guests. Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, said that similar to the previous years, this Remembrance Day, “we honour the fallen heroes and their selfless service and sacrifice which has shaped the freedoms we enjoy today.”

COVA conducted a brief multifaith prayer and meditation session as part of their Global Virtual vigil initiative for ceasefire and peace.

