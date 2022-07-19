UK data firm expands footprint, to hire more

Kagool plans to have a headcount of 2,000 in India by 2025

UK-based data and analytics and ERP consultancy firm Kagool, which is pursuing plans to have a headcount of 2,000 in India by 2025, opened on Tuesday a new 17,000 sq ft office space in the city that can accommodate 200 employees.

The new centre is in the same building where it opened an office, also for 200 people, in January. The latest addition is the third office in Hyderabad, Managing Director (APAC) Kalyan Gupta Brahmandlapally said in a media interaction following inauguration of the facility by CEO Dan Barlow.

“The expansion is in line with our stated aggressive growth plans for India involving investments, footprint expansion and shoring up bench strength. The Hyderabad centre expansion follows opening of Kagool’s centre in Pune this week,” Mr. Barlow said, adding that there were significant growth opportunities in the region to support the firm’s global customer base. Kagool, most of whose clients are in the U.S., plans to invest $8 million over the next three years as part of its expansion plans for India.

The firm’s global headcount is 600 of which India hosts around 400, including 260 in Hyderabad. The 160-seater Pune centre will go live from August 1. Group COO and CIO Prashant Patel said Kagool had chosen India as its global delivery and research centre.