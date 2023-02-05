Ujjal Bhuyan stresses on district court proceedings in Telugu

February 05, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has underscored the need for district and taluk court proceedings in the language in which people understand the nitty-gritty of the judicial system.

“When we talk about justice delivery at the grassroots level, it must be in a language which can be comprehended by the litigant public,” he said after inaugurating the Junior Civil Judge’s Court at Nandi Myadaram in Peddapalli district on Sunday.

Referring to a speech delivered by Supreme Court judge Justice P. S. Narasimha at a meeting of the Telangana High Court Bar Association in Hyderabad recently, he said, “Justice Narasimha dwelt on the importance of having law textbooks in Telugu and starting law courses in the language.”

“We will have a discussion in the full court about what Justice Narasimhan has said. We will take up with the State. We should have law colleges imparting curriculum in Telugu and gradually, we should have the district courts’ proceedings in Telugu,” he added.

Terming the inauguration of the Junior Civil Judge’s Court a historic occasion, he said that it will bring the justice system nearer to people. “This is a great occasion where we have altogether 14 judges of the High Court coming together for one event,” the Chief Justice noted.

“Peddapalli district has 16,465 pending cases in all categories till date. Establishment of this court is a step in the direction to tackle this huge pendency. Efficacy of the judicial system is judged by the manner in which pendency and arrears are tackled. Improving infrastructure, and setting up new courts is one of the modes of tackling the pendency of cases,” he said.

“Public trust is most essential for the survival of the judicial system and thereby the rule of law. It is imperative for all concerned to uphold the dignity and majesty of the courts’ proceedings and thereby, ensuring that people continue to repose their trust and faith in the justice delivery system,” he added.

High Court Judges P. Naveen Rao and N.V. Shravan Kumar, and Principal District and Sessions Judge, Peddapalli, M. Nagaraju, also spoke.

Peddapalli Collector S. Sangeeta Satyanarayana, Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari and Peddapalli Bar Association president R. Suresh Babu were present.