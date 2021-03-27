UGC recognises ICAI course on par with PG programmes

Hyderabad

27 March 2021 23:36 IST

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India is all set to start its next academic programme. Students having completed class 10 are eligible for admission to the foundation course offered by the institute while those currently pursuing their degree or have completed it in any stream are eligible to apply for the CMA intermediate course.

The recognition accorded by the University Grants Commission to CMA qualification is on par with a post-graduate degree, and has also opened up multiple new vistas for students opting for it.

The CMA course is a specialised cost accountancy course. The post-intermediate two-and-half year CMA course with this recognition can provide students an irrefutable head start in their career. It also enables them to pursue Ph.D or specialisation courses in India or abroad. Those wishing to pursue teaching profession can also attempt SLET/NET after completion of CMA.

Admissions are currently on for the December 2021 examination and interested students can register online on www.icmai.in, a press release said.