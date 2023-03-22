Ugadi celebrations held at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad

March 22, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Hyderabad

Ugadi festival was celebrated with fervour at Gandhi Bhavan where all senior Congress leaders, including TPCC president A.Revanth Reddy, extending their greetings to the people. The traditional panchanga sravanam was done by Chilukuri Srinivasamurthy.

On the occasion, Mr.Revanth Reddy said the ideology of the Congress party was to stand by the people and advised the party cadre to be the voice of the weaker sections. He advised the ranks to take the message of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to the masses and hoped that people will bring the party to power.

Bhatti celebrates

Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka celebrated Ugadi with tribal farmers at a village in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district. He was in Balemudi village of Kerameri mandal as part of the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ yatra which entered its seventh day on Wednesday.

Mr. Vikramarka participated in cattle puja and other Ugadi rituals in the fields of a local farmer. According to the tradition in the village, the dishes prepared on Ugadi day are first fed to the cattle, and agricultural work starts on the same day after performing pooja.

The CLP leader recalled that late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy laid the foundation on July 19, 2009, for purified fresh water scheme to be provided to 476 villages in the Asifabad constituency, using 0.5 TMC water from the Kumaram Bheem project. Since then the health condition of the tribals has improved, he said and recalled that Rajasekhar Reddy selected Jheri village in Kerimeri mandal to distribute land titles to the tribals through the Wildlife Rights Act of 2006, which was brought under the leadership of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.