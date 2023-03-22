HamberMenu
Ugadi celebrated with traditional fervour in Telangana; almanac released

Telangana govt. organises official celebrations of Telugu new year at Ravindra Bharati 

March 22, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy felicitating a priest after the panchanga sravanam to mark Ugadi in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy felicitating a priest after the panchanga sravanam to mark Ugadi in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The State government organised celebrations for Shobakruth Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, at Ravindra Bharati on Wednesday.

Ministers A. Indrakaran Reddy, Ch.Malla Reddy and T.Srinivas Yadav participated in the celebrations and released the almanac for the coming year. Legislative Council Chief Whip Bhanu Prasad and TSIDC chairman S.Venugopalachary attended the panchanga sravanam (reading of almanac) as part of the celebrations.

Though Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was slated to attend the celebrations, he did not turn up at the venue reportedly due to other engagements.

Meanwhile, several Ministers, including Mr. Indrakaran Reddy and Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy conveyed their greetings to the people on the occasion.

