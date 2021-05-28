UG aspirants of foreign varsities fear losing admission

Hyderabad

28 May 2021 23:16 IST

Deadline to submit pass certificate is either July-end or August first week

Disruption of the academic schedule and postponement of exams in India due to the second wave of COVID is turning out to be a nightmare for students already enrolled in foreign institutions for undergraduate courses.

As the deadline for submitting the pass certificate in the universities is either July-end or August first week, these students are worried they would lose admissions, which they hard-earned given the tough international competition. What if the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) or the State boards fail to complete the exam and results process by July-end?

“In all likelihood I will lose my admission,” says Amar Sivalinga, Class 12 student of Meridian School in Banjara Hills. He has already been given provisional admission in pre-medicine course at the University of California at Los Angeles and also at University of Southern California but he needs to submit the official pass certificate from the CBSE by August 1.

Though the admissions were given based on marks obtained in 9th, 10th and 11th and also the performance in other co-curricular activities, the varsities stress on the pass certificate before the classes begin. “Getting into a pre-medical school is tough and there is no guarantee that I can manage it next year if the admission is cancelled,” he says.

Amar is lucky that being a US citizen he doesn’t need to go through the visa hassles but Indian citizens are not so lucky. Like Kushal Agarwal, who is admitted to University of Illinois at Urbana Champagne in Computer Science course, is not only worried about the pass certificate but also fears losing time in the visa hassles. As of now, the visa windows are closed but he hopes that if the situation improves he may get an opportunity for visa interview in June.

But with regard to CBSE pass certificate, he is not too sure given the present situation in the country. Another student from Hyderabad but educated at Benguluru was able to get her visa but she is a bit tense about the pass certificate.

However, Meridian School principal and coordinator of CBSE schools in Hyderabad Usha Reddy hopes for positive picture emerging as Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will give some clarity on the important announcement he is scheduled to make on June 1.

However, Ms. Usha Reddy says US universities too, would be eagerly waiting for the Indian government’s announcement on this as a couple of thousands of Indian students’ future is at stake. She feels the varsities may give some relaxation given the pandemic.

Students from majority of international schools and also top CBSE schools are increasingly showing interest in undergraduate courses abroad, particularly USA.

Nishidhar Borra of Atlas Consultants says the numbers were increasing till last year but the pandemic has hit the hopefuls seriously. Punjab has always been a major UG market for US and Australian varsities though Hyderabad was also sending good numbers but this year, the situation is grim.

This is more to do with disrupted academic schedules, uncertainty over travel plans and the reluctance of universities to relax norms.

“The Australian market has taken a strong beating due to strict norms there,” he says.

Ram of Medico Abroad that specialises in consulting for medical admissions argues that it’s a herculean task for CBSE to conduct exams and announce the results in a short span of time. Yet, it can be done with modified approach to exam process, he feels and expresses confidence that since there is uncertainty everywhere, varsities would relax their stringent norms for this year at least.