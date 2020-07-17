Uber updates maps to show containment zones, road closures

HYDERABAD

17 July 2020 23:07 IST

Ride-hailing aggregator Uber has updated maps in over 150 cities. These updates include road closures and COVID-19 containment zones.

Uber India’s Global Scaled Solutions (GSS), which operates from Hyderabad and Bengaluru, led the map update initiative. The GSS team has thus far embarked on over 200 localisation projects, such as in-app messages in several languages so as to keep both riders and drivers informed of developments such as closure of services and financial assistance for drivers.

The GSS team has also developed a COVID-19 safety feature in the app which checks whether drivers are wearing face masks before going online.

“Our engineers and tech program managers across countries have been working tirelessly to address various challenges presented by the COVID outbreak. From creating new products to launching new business units quickly, the Uber tech team has been steering varied technology innovations enabling Uber to rapidly cater to the needs of cities and citizens around the world. GSS has helped accelerate these efforts from our hubs in Hyderabad and Bangalore,” said Megha Yethadka, director, Programme Management, Tech, Uber India.