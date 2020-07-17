Uber updates maps to show containment zones, road closures

Ride-hailing aggregator Uber has updated maps in over 150 cities. These updates include road closures and COVID-19 containment zones.
Uber India’s Global Scaled Solutions (GSS), which operates from Hyderabad and Bengaluru, led the map update initiative. The GSS team has thus far embarked on over 200 localisation projects, such as in-app messages in several languages so as to keep both riders and drivers informed of developments such as closure of services and financial assistance for drivers.
The GSS team has also developed a COVID-19 safety feature in the app which checks whether drivers are wearing face masks before going online.
“Our engineers and tech program managers across countries have been working tirelessly to address various challenges presented by the COVID outbreak. From creating new products to launching new business units quickly, the Uber tech team has been steering varied technology innovations enabling Uber to rapidly cater to the needs of cities and citizens around the world. GSS has helped accelerate these efforts from our hubs in Hyderabad and Bangalore,” said Megha Yethadka, director, Programme Management, Tech, Uber India.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath