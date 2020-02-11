Uber Money team set up in Hyderabad

Uber on Tuesday said it has formed Uber Money team at its Hyderabad Tech Centre with over 100 technology professionals who will work on global financial products and technology innovations.

It is the first such in the Asia-Pacific region, the company behind the popular ride hailing app said. Besides Hyderabad, there are Uber Money team in San Francisco, Palo Alto, New York and Amsterdam tech centers.

The Hyderabad-based team will play an essential role in enabling upcoming new global features and improvements, including real-time earnings; updated debit accounts, and debit cards for Uber drivers; along with Uber Wallet and refreshed Uber credit card for Uber riders.

“With deep knowledge in front-end, full-stack, mobile, machine learning, and data engineering, the Uber Money team will focus on implementing new payment methods, enabling and building financial compliance tools, leveraging smart routing technologies for payment gateways, and applying Uber Artificial Intelligence models for intelligent risk decisions,” a release said.

Engineering Director and Hyderabad Site Lead of Uber Naga Kasu said besides engineering, “we are investing in growing and scaling data science, analytics and product management organisations to transform Hyderabad into a full spectrum tech site for Uber.” The Hyderabad Engineering Centre of Uber, which opened in 2014, builds software products and platforms. Uber aims to double down on long-term growth at its Hyderabad and Bengaluru tech centres, the release said.