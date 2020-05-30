Hyderabad

Uber lays off more employees

Several employees at Uber’s Hyderabad offices have been laid off, as part of the company’s global job cuts.

Employees from the Kondapur office said that the lay-offs started on Tuesday. An exact figure was unavailable as many have been working from home on account of the lockdown.

Speaking to The Hindu, an employee, who did not wish to be identified, said, “It was very unfortunate that people from my team were told to leave. It was a difficult moment when I came to know. Since we have not been going to office, it is difficult to say the exact number of those who have been laid off. I was told they received emails and did had calls with senior management. This was a part of the lay-off across the country.” The source added that those affected include entry level employees such as operations specialists and managers.

This is the second time this year that lay-offs have been done at Uber’s Hyderabad offices. As was reported in these columns in February, at least 220 employees were laid off at Uber Eats. Some of the laid-off Uber Eats employees were asked to leave on their second working day.

“The impact of COVID-19 and the unpredictable nature of recovery has left Uber India and South Asia with no choice but to reduce the size of its workforce. Around 600 full-time positions are being impacted. These reductions are part of the previously announced global job cuts this month,” a statement quoted Pradeep Parameswaran, president of Uber India and South Asia.

Employees will receive a minimum of 10 weeks’ payout and medical insurance for six months among forms of support.

