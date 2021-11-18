Uber launches services in Warangal

Uber has launched autorickshaw and car services in Warangal and with it expanded to 100 cities across India.

A range of autorickshaw and cars were available on its platform in the city, it said in a release.

Congratulating the firm, Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said, “Easy and smart mobility solutions are at the heart of building smart cities. Public and private collaborations such as this can go a long way in building efficient connectivity between the three urban cities of Kazipet, Hanamkonda and Warangal, as well as providing first and last mile connectivity to railway stations and airport.

Uber said India represents a tremendous opportunity for the company and it is pursuing a target of expanding to 200 cities. The company said it had in April began a campaign to support vaccinations by compensating drivers for the time spent in getting the shots. As of November, almost three lakh drivers on Uber’s platform have received at least one COVID vaccine shot.