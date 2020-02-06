Uber Eats lays off 220 employees from city office

Restaurant aggregator Uber Eats has laid off over 220 employees from its Hyderabad office.

According to sources, the lay-offs came into effect on January 21.

Several employees in different teams and in diverse roles, including team leaders and senior team leaders, the equivalent of restaurant account managers, analytics, and those who handle complaints and issues on social media platforms, were informed of the lay-offs on the same day.

The sources said that the lay-offs came in the wake of Zomato’s acquisition of Uber’s food delivery business reportedly for $300 million.

“Around 10 people had joined on January 20. This means they were asked to leave on their second working day. Some thought that a prank was being played on them. When they realised that this was not a joke, everybody was shocked,” said a source who did not wish to be identified.

Another source, who said that while no explanation was given to them about the lay-offs, they were assured of severance packages and remuneration in line with their tenure at the organisation.

The source also added that post lay-offs, internal job postings in Uber’s taxi aggregation vertical are on the anvil. To mitigate the situation, those who have been retrenched, have the option to either apply for these openings, or accept severance package. However, details on what is being offered as a part of this package were unavailable.

Several food delivery personnel, who Uber Eats describes as ‘delivery partners’, too are likely to be affected. A one time ‘appreciation’ pay-out has been arranged for them and all the remaining dues have purportedly been cleared.

Responding to a query from The Hindu on the recent lay-offs, an Uber spokesperson said, “Some variable and expense related pending payments of former Uber Eats support staff in Hyderabad are being processed and will be cleared very shortly.”