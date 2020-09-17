Uber app to show Public Transport option

Uber on Thursday said it has launched ‘Public Transport’, a journey planning option in partnership with Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL) and L&T Metro.

The journey planning feature, in Uber app, will allow users the option to plan their transit journey with real-time information and end-to-end directions. A release from the ride hailing app firm said the option provides a comprehensive overview of HMRL and Telangana State Road Transport Corporations (TSRTC) bus service information with details of the fastest and cheapest routes, real-time schedules and directions to the nearest transit stops.

Uber had earlier rolled out this option in Delhi in partnership with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). President, Uber India and South Asia, Prabhjeet Singh said, “We believe the future of urban transportation is all about the seamless integration of public transit systems and shared mobility solutions. This enables efficient commute options, saves riders’ time and money, improves the city’s productivity and helps build smarter and more sustainable cities.”

HMRL Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy said, “We need to harness the power of public-private partnerships to improve transport infrastructure and help provide smart and efficient urban mobility in the city.”