UAV that can deliver heavier payloads to longer distances

Applications can include delivery of vaccines, blood to rural areas: Director T-Works

T-Works, the country’s largest prototyping centre, is now developing an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) capable of delivering heavier payloads with longer endurance at higher speeds and for longer distances.

The conception of the idea began about a month ago and has resulted in a recent test flight of a scaled-down model at T-Works’s facility in Begumpet. The UAV, an eVTOL Quadplane, is capable of vertical take-off and landing.

Speaking to The Hindu, Director of T-Works Anand Rajagopalan explained, “The UAV is a 1:2 scaled down model with a wingspan of about 1.6 metres. This is in continuation with the other UAVs that we had built in different classes: long endurance UAV, a heavy payload UAV, one built for speed, and one was a VTOL UAV. The one we are working on will combine these different aspects and is a part of a long development cycle to understand and develop such technology.”

The eVTOL UAV is one of two models that will be tested. The second UAV prototype will have a bigger wingspan than the one that was test flown. This is likely to culminate in a full-sized UAV with a wingspan of 3 metres. The full-sized UAV is likely to be completed in six weeks, Mr. Rajagopalan said.

Touching upon the challenges in the course of development, he said, “One challenge is to achieve longer endurance. We are looking at a range of 30 km and a payload of 3 kg.”

Another question that the T-Works team involved in developing the UAV is dealing with is whether to go fully electric, or to power it with gasoline as well.

“Before COVID, we had received an expression of interest from the State government to demonstrate the UAV’s ability to deliver medicines. We are already in discussions with the Telangana State Aviation Corporation (TSAC) for guidance and advice,” he said.

The UAV can have a host of applications, including those in healthcare. “Applications can include delivery of vaccines and blood to rural areas across the State,” he added.