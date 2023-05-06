Type 1 diabetic children get fast-acting, long-lasting insulins in Gandhi Hospital

May 06, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated May 07, 2023 04:27 pm IST

Fast-acting and long-lasting insulins like Fiasp and Tresiba are being provided to patients who have been enrolled at the Centre of Excellence for Type 1 diabetes in children, set up in Gandhi Hospital. The centre was launched in November 2022, and until now, about 220 Type 1 diabetic children have enrolled at the centre.

Patients have been visiting the centre every Thursday and getting themselves checked up for Type 1 diabetes, and necessary treatment is being provided to them based on their condition. On an average, the centre sees about 40 patients coming in every Thursday. The insulin being provided to them starts their effect within a few minutes whereas old insulins would take hours to show effect.

Apart from treatment, the centre also provides other care which includes counselling, diet management, measures to be taken if the sugar levels rise or fall, etc.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr Vijay Shekar Reddy, professor, Endocrinology Department, Gandhi Hospital, said: “It is not just the number, we are also looking into the patient’s economic data, family status, growth patterns and other problems they have had. Providing fast acting insulins is important because we have seen the lives of people who have taken the old insulins, they would recurrently have hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), there are certain disadvantages with them. The patients are getting the best of the medicine here free of cost.”

Usually the medicine/insulin is provided to the patient for one month but those patients who come from far off districts, to them, the hospital also provides two months of medicines and asks them to visit the centre again.

Developing software

The department is trying to develop a software which can be used to store patient data. Once the patient comes, a basic data is present which is usually handed to them in a file and they are asked to take care of it. To solve this, we are trying to bring in this computerised system which will benefit both the doctor and the patient. For future health issues as well, it will be useful, said Dr Vijay Shekar.