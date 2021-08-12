Two youths killed, three injured in road accident

Hyderabad

12 August 2021 21:11 IST

Speeding car crashes into roadside electric pole at Gandipet

Overspeeding claimed the lives of two youngsters at Gandipet, on the outskirts of the city, here on Thursday afternoon. The victims — Kusthub (21), a third-year engineering student and Jordan (21) of Kompally — died on the spot, while their three friends Prakash, Deepak and Asif, of the same age group, suffered injuries.

The accident took place around 1.15 p.m. between Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) and Shankerpally, and death was instant for the two youngsters as the Suzuki Swift Dezire they were travelling in crashed into a roadside electric pole at a high speed of over 120 KMPH. The sedan was so extensively damaged that its right side front portion was completely mangled and the pole broke into two due to the impact, Madhapur Assistant Commissioner of Police Ch. Raghunandan Rao said.

Both Kusthub, who was behind the wheel and Jordan, got sandwiched in their seats and the engine and dashboard. Mr. Rao said that Kusthub, a student of CBIT, was supposed to give a supplementary examination in the college at 2 p.m. and the other four were accompanying him till there. “As he was early for the examination, they were going towards Shankerpally,” he said.

According to the officer, Kusthub lost control of the wheel after he veered the vehicle to the left to avoid ramming an autorickshaw moving in the same direction, which he failed to notice due to high speed. A case was registered and the wounded were rushed to a nearby corporate hospital for immediate medical assistance. They are said to be out of danger.

Bodies of Kusthub and Jordan were shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.