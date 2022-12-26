Two youths killed in road accident while returning from Christmas celebrations

December 26, 2022 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

Two youngsters were killed in a road accident under Jeedimetla limits on Saturday midnight while they were returning from a christmas party.

The two youths Kranti (19) and Sandeep (20) were travelling from Gajularamam to Shahpurnagar after attending a friend’s christmas celebrations. While on their way near Nehrunagar, Kranti who was driving the bike lost control of the vehicle and hit a divider. Both of them were severely injured in the accident.

Speaking to The Hindu, Arthi Hareesh, Sector V SI, Jeedimetla Police Station said “The impact of the accident was so severe that Kranti died on the spot. Sandeep was shifted to a nearby hospital but he also succumbed while undergoing treatment. We have registered a case in this matter and our investigation is underway.”

