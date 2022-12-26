  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two youths killed in road accident while returning from Christmas celebrations

The individual driving the bike lost control of the vehicle and hit a divider.

December 26, 2022 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two youngsters were killed in a road accident under Jeedimetla limits on Saturday midnight while they were returning from a christmas party.

The two youths Kranti (19) and Sandeep (20) were travelling from Gajularamam to Shahpurnagar after attending a friend’s christmas celebrations. While on their way near Nehrunagar, Kranti who was driving the bike lost control of the vehicle and hit a divider. Both of them were severely injured in the accident.

Speaking to The Hindu, Arthi Hareesh, Sector V SI, Jeedimetla Police Station said “The impact of the accident was so severe that Kranti died on the spot. Sandeep was shifted to a nearby hospital but he also succumbed while undergoing treatment. We have registered a case in this matter and our investigation is underway.”

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.