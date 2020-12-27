Hyderabad

Two youths killed as bike rams earthmover

Two youngsters were killed after their speeding sports bike rammed an earthmover at Uppal on Sunday.

The victims are Lakavath Naresh (22), a resident of Bhongir and Tanguturi Ganesh (20) from Pocharam, Ghatkesar. Both worked at a private company in Jeedimetla. The accident took place when they were returning home after shopping at a supermarket.

“While the earthmover was taking a turn, the bike rider lost control and rammed it, as a result they died on the spot,” Uppal police said.

Man killed

A 25 year-old man died after ramming the pier of a flyover at Shamshabad on Sunday.

The victim, K Satish from Shamshabad village, lost control on the bike, hit the barrier and died on the spot. He was going towards Rajendranagar.

