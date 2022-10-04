Two youths drown while collecting lotus flowers in separate incidents

ADVERTISEMENT

A youth met with a watery grave in a pond while trying to collect lotus flowers in connection with Bathukamma festival at Rendlaguda village in Jannaram mandal of Mancherial district on Monday.

Sources said the youth, hailing from Rendlaguda, ventured into the pond near the village on Monday morning. While picking lotus flowers, he accidentally drowned in the pond.

In a separate incident, a youth reportedly drowned in a lake at Chalpaka village in Eturunagaram mandal of Mulugu district on Monday.

The incident occurred when the youth was trying to pick lotus flowers in the Maddikunta lake.

According to sources, the youth hailed from Sultanabad in Peddapalli district. He had come to his relative’s house in Chalpaka to celebrate the Bathukamma and Dasara festivals with them.

The exact identity of the deceased could not be ascertained immediately.