Hyderabad

Two youths assaulted and bike, phones stolen

Two persons were allegedly assaulted, and their motorcycle and mobile phones stolen near Ghouse Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

According to Chandrayagutta police, who are investigating the case, the victims have been identified as G Sudhakar alias Laddu (24), a resident of Tukkuguda, and his friend. Sudhakar was riding the two-wheeler and his friend was riding pillion.

On Monday night, the victims were on their way to have dinner and were travelling from Tukkuguda to Errakunta. When they reached Shaheen Nagar bus stop they met with an accident. They then proceeded towards Ghouse Nagar where around four persons allegedly stopped them, assaulted them, and fled with their two-wheeler and mobile phones.

Police booked a case under section 392 of the Indian Penal Code. An investigation is underway.


