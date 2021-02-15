Two youngsters killed in bike accident

Hyderabad

Two youngsters were killed after their two-wheeler was hit by a lorry at Mir Chowk here in the wee hours of Monday.

Around 1.40 a.m. 19-year-old student from Rasulpurua Fasi Khan and 22-year-old car denting worker from Musanagar in Chaderghat Mosin Khan were travelling on their bike towards Old City to attend a friend’s wedding. Enroute the accident took place near Dar-ul-Shifa crossroad.

“A lorry coming in the opposite direction hit the bike. The duo were thrown off the two-wheeler and got crushed under the wheels of the lorry,” Mir Chowk Sub-Inspector K. Surender said.

He said that a case was registered against the lorry driver and the bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue autopsy. Later they were handed over to the family members.