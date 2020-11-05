Two youngsters consume pesticide, die

Hyderabad

05 November 2020 22:20 IST

A 22-year-old youth and his teenage ‘girlfriend’ died after consuming pesticide in the former’s agricultural field at Malreddypally village in Tandur mandal of Vikarabad district.

The victims, Balraj and the girl aged 16 years, were in a relationship for the last six months and on Tuesday night around 10.30 p.m. they resorted to the extreme step after their family members reportedly refused to get them married since she was still a minor, Tandur Deputy Superintendent of Police A Laxmi Narayana told The Hindu.

After their parents came to know about the act, they rushed to the spot and shifted them to Government Hospital, Tandur, he said

As the girl’s condition started deteriorating, she was shifted to a private hospital in Vikarabad on Wednesday morning around 8 a.m.

From there she was rushed to another private hospital in Hyderabad, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Case registered

Meanwhile Balraj’s condition too became worse and he was taken to a private hospital in Chevella and from there to another hospital at Langer Houz in Hyderabad.

As per the advice of the doctors there, Balraj’s parents shifted him to Osmania General Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday night, Mr. Laxmi Narayana said.

A case was registered and investigation was in progress, said the police.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni)