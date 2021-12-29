Two women robbed of gold chains

hyderabad

29 December 2021 22:06 IST

Two women were allegedly robbed of their gold chains in separate incidents in the uptown Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills in the late hours of Tuesday and early hours of Wednesday.

In the first incident, Swapna alleged that while she was standing at Yousufguda checkpost, a man on Bajaj Chetak scooter robbed her of a gold chain weighing two tolas, ring and ₹2,000. The incident took place around 12.30 a.m. and the woman was under the influence of alcohol, police said.

In another incident that took place near Prabat Society, behind TDP office, Krishnaveni along with her husband was going to their work when a man came from behind and snatched her two-tola gold chain around 6.30 a.m.. “In this case, we suspect that the accused was familiar with the topography of the area, as he made off with the gold chain and escaped through lanes and bylanes,” police said. The victim works at a restaurant at Banjara Hills.

Police said they were examining the video footage of surveillance cameras in the areas and teams were launched to nab the suspects.

Woman cheated

A woman from Hyderguda was cheated by online job fraudsters for ₹65,000, Narayanguda police said.

The victim, Jennifer Rebecca Franklin, told police that in October she had got a call from a person stating that he was working for Naukri.com and she got selected for a job at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Singapore, as a front office executive.

The caller sent her a mail and asked to pay ₹65,000 for medical and immigration charges. “After paying the money, she realised that it was a fraud call and she had been cheated,” police said.