Two women, man end lives in separate cases

Hyderabad

03 June 2020 23:37 IST

Unable to bear the harassment from her husband, a newly married pregnant woman committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling in Malkajgiri here on Tuesday night, police said.

The victim, Sameena Bhanu (20), fell in love and got married to Sai Charan, a private employee in November last.

He is a resident of Neredmet and three months after their marriage, the couple moved to Vasanthapuri Colony in Malkajgiri.

“He is unemployed and he started harassing Sameena, both physically and mentally, and for money. And for the past one week, the harassment had increased,” Malkajgiri police said, quoting the victim’s sister Meharaj Bhanu. Sameena was three months pregnant.

Vexed with Sai Charan’s behaviour, his wife committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at their residence on Tuesday evening around 7 p.m., police said.

“Their neighbours noticed the victim and informed her sister Meharaj, who rushed to the spot and shifted the former to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead,” police said, adding that a case was registered against Sai Charan under the Indian Penal Code.

In a separate case, a mentally challenged man ended his life by jumping from a building in Punjagutta here on Wednesday morning.

Mohammed Rafeeq (37), a private employee, had been undergoing treatment for depression for the last nine years.

He was being treated at the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda.

“He resorted to the extreme step by jumping from the fifth floor of Koutinya Apartments near SonoVision and died on the spot,” Punjagutta police said.

At KPHB Colony, a 33-year-old woman, who had been living with her parents for the past several years, hanged herself from a ceiling fan on Tuesday night. The victim, Venkata Lakshmi, got married to Katika Reddy Venkatesh of West Godavari district in 2009 and they have a daughter.

Unable to tolerate the harassment by husband and inlaws, she moved to Hyderabad in 2012 and started to live with her parents, KPHB Colony police said on Wednesday.

She was working for a private firm.

“Reportedly due to loneliness, she took the step,” the investigators said.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni)