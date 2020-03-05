Hyderabad

Two women from Hyderabad test negative for COVID 19

The prices of face masks have doubled in the light of coronavirus scare in Hyderabad. Representational image. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal
Staff Reporter HYDERABAD 05 March 2020 17:17 IST
Updated: 05 March 2020 18:04 IST

NIV test reports come as a sigh of relief to the anxiety-gripped city and State

Samples of two women from Hyderabad which were sent to the National Instiute of Virology (NIV), Pune, have tested negative for Coronavirus (COVID 19). Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender said they did not send any more samples to the NIV for tests.

Cleared of stigma and trauma

Of the two women, one is an IT employee from HITEC City, Hyderabad, who has a travel history to Italy. The second is a sanitation worker at Apollo Hospital, Secunderabad, who came in contact with the 24-year-old first COVID-19 positive patient from Hyderabad.

Read: COVID-19 scare grips Telangana

Anxiety gripped entire Telangana as messages from staff of a IT Company stated that the employee tested positive for COVID. However, this has been proven wrong by the NIV reports.

The Minister and Health Department oficials were eagerly waiting for the past two days to know the results of the NIV test reports.

