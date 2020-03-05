Two women from Hyderabad test negative for COVID 19

Samples of two women from Hyderabad which were sent to the National Instiute of Virology (NIV), Pune, have tested negative for Coronavirus (COVID 19). Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender said they did not send any more samples to the NIV for tests.
Cleared of stigma and trauma
Of the two women, one is an IT employee from HITEC City, Hyderabad, who has a travel history to Italy. The second is a sanitation worker at Apollo Hospital, Secunderabad, who came in contact with the 24-year-old first COVID-19 positive patient from Hyderabad.
Read: COVID-19 scare grips Telangana
Anxiety gripped entire Telangana as messages from staff of a IT Company stated that the employee tested positive for COVID. However, this has been proven wrong by the NIV reports.
The Minister and Health Department oficials were eagerly waiting for the past two days to know the results of the NIV test reports.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.