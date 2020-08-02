Two women farm workers drown in well

Two women agricultural workers drowned while three others were rescued when they entered into an agricultural well to fetch water on the outskirts of Konijerla mandal headquarters town, about 16 km from here, late on Sunday afternoon.

The victims were identified as B. Mallika, 30, and T. Rama, 38, of Konijerla, police said.

Five women farm workers, who were engaged in paddy transplantation in an agricultural field, ventured into a 25- feet-deep open well to collect water after having their meal in the afternoon. They climbed down the open well through the makeshift stone steps to draw water, which was available at 20 feet, in their empty tiffin boxes.

As one of the inbuilt stone steps collapsed under their weight, all of them fell into the well. Hearing their screams, a woman mason rushed to the spot and saved three of them by using her sari as a makeshift rope, sources said.

A local youth fished out the bodies of the two farm labourers from the well late in the afternoon. The swift intervention by the woman mason, which saved the lives of three women workers, came in for wide appreciation from local villagers.

Poignant scenes were witnessed at the paddy field where the incident occurred as the relatives of the duo wept inconsolably over the tragic death of their dear ones. The Konijerla police registered a case and are investigating.