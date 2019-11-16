Two women booked on sedition charge

Two women were booked by Saidabad police on sedition charges for their ‘disparaging’ remarks against the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya issue.

They were also accused of delivering hate speeches and promoting enmity on grounds of religion in a gathering at Ujaleshah Eidgah Ground in Saidabad on Thursday evening.

Jille Huma alias Huma Islahi and Shagufta, both residents of Saidabad, led a prayer congregation with over 110 Muslim women without any permission from police, said Saidabad inspector K. Srinivas.

Sub-inspector Din Dayal Singh, who lodged a complaint against the accused, said that the two raised provocative slogans and criticised the SC judgment, after their prayers.

Ms. Huma and Ms. Shagufta also displayed a hoarding with pictures of the Supreme Court and Babri Masjid, which stated that they were against the court’s decision. Notices were also served to the two accused, police said.