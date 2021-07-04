Two weeks since unlock, case count on decline

Less than 1,000 infections logged despite testing 1 lakh-plus samples daily

COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued to drop throughout two weeks since the Statewide lockdown was completely lifted on June 20. The decline, although marginal, was observed from the second week of May.

Every day over the past week, less than 1,000 cases were detected although over 1 lakh tests were conducted on a daily basis.

The second wave of the pandemic peaked between April third week and May first week. When week-wise cases are considered, the highest of 54,492 persons were detected with coronavirus during the April 22 to 28 week and 309 patients succumbed to the infection. This was the time when people in the State witnessed the horrors of the pandemic — from bed crisis in hospitals to acute scarcity of oxygen cylinders and drugs.

Partial restrictions on movement of people or night curfew was imposed in the State from April 20. Then came the lockdown from May 12. This was the time when high number of cases were still being recorded across the State.

Though the number of COVID-positive cases started to decline from the second week of May and were comparatively less compared to the numbers recorded during the peak, the weekly cases in the State were the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The lockdown was completely lifted from June 20. The drop in cases continued thereafter too, according to the data from the daily media bulletin issued by the State Health department.

A week after the lockdown, only 7,411 cases were detected and 68 patients died. The week after that (June 28 to July 4), the weekly case count has fallen to 6,077 and the number of fatalities to 56.