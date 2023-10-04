HamberMenu
Two-week-long World Heritage Volunteers camp begins at Ramappa

October 04, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau

A two-week-long World Heritage Volunteers (WHV) Camp-2023 got underway at the historic Ramappa temple in Palampet of Mulugu district on Monday.

The training camp on heritage conservation is being organised by Kakatiya Heritage Trust (KHT). The camp was inaugurated by Mulugu Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam at the TSTDC tourism resort in Ramappa, according to a press release. Retired IAS officer and founder-trustee of KHT B.V. Papa Rao, the programme coordinator J. Sreedhar Rao and others were present.

A total of 35 volunteers including three from abroad and 32 from different States of India are participating in the 14-day training programme as per UNESCO guidelines.

