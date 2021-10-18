Two washed away during Bathukamma festivities

The body of a 24-year-old youth, who was washed away in an irrigation canal while trying to save a woman, who fell into the canal during Sarannavaratri celebrations at Raghunadha Banjara village in Kallur mandal on Friday midnight, was traced on Sunday morning. The body of the woman identified as Madhulatha, 25, was found floating in the canal on Saturday.

Madhulatha accidentally slipped into the brimming NSP canal while engrossed in watching the immersion process, the final phase of the nine-day mega annual fete, late on Friday night, sources said. A few revellers narrowly escaped from being swept away in the canal while taking selfies at a makeshift ramp erected on the edge of the irrigation canal, sources added. Shiva, a local youth, jumped into the canal to rescue Madhulatha. Both were swept away by the swirling waters in the canal the same night. The NSP officials concerned were apprised of the incident by the Kallur police following which the water flow into the canal was reduced to facilitate the search operation. The body of Shiva was retrieved in the canal about half a kilometre from Raghunadha Banjara village on Sunday morning, nearly 36 hours after the incident.

Madhulatha came to her native village along with her two-year-old son from Tiruvuru in Andhra Pradesh over a week ago to participate in Bathukamma and Dasara festivities. She met with a tragic end, leaving her family in deep despair.

Villagers mourned the untimely death of Shiva, who drowned while trying to save the life of his fellow villager.