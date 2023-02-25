Two TSRTC drivers bag Heroes of the Road awards

February 25, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Two drivers of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) were announced as the recipients of the Heroes of the Road award for displaying of high road safety standards.

The awards are given by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings.

The drivers, K.Ranga Reddy and K.Somi Reddy, who have been discharging their duties at the Kushaiguda Depot and Suryapet Depot respectively, will be presented with the award on April 18 by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and managing director V.C. Sajjanar congratulated the winners.