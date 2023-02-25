ADVERTISEMENT

Two TSRTC drivers bag Heroes of the Road awards

February 25, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two drivers of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) were announced as the recipients of the Heroes of the Road award for displaying of high road safety standards.

The awards are given by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings.

The drivers, K.Ranga Reddy and K.Somi Reddy, who have been discharging their duties at the Kushaiguda Depot and Suryapet Depot respectively, will be presented with the award on April 18 by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and managing director V.C. Sajjanar congratulated the winners.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US