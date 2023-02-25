HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two TSRTC drivers bag Heroes of the Road awards

February 25, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two drivers of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) were announced as the recipients of the Heroes of the Road award for displaying of high road safety standards.

The awards are given by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings.

The drivers, K.Ranga Reddy and K.Somi Reddy, who have been discharging their duties at the Kushaiguda Depot and Suryapet Depot respectively, will be presented with the award on April 18 by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and managing director V.C. Sajjanar congratulated the winners.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.