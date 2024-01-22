GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two TSRTC buses gutted in Hyderabad’s Dilsukhnagar depot

January 22, 2024 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses parked at the Dilsukhnagar bus depot were gutted in a fire mishap during the wee hours of Monday. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Officials from the fire control said that two fire tenders from Malakpet and L.B. Nagar fire station were rushed to the spot after a call was received at 5.16 a.m. “The fire tenders returned to the station at 8.55 a.m. after the firefighting operation,” said the officials.

Another vehicle parked beside the two buses was also partially damaged in the mishap. Officials from the Malakpet Fire Station said that they asked the drivers to clear out the depot and around 10 buses were removed to avoid further damage. The two Metro Express buses damaged in the fire were parked adjacent to each other and the fire was first reported in the one bearing the number TS 10 4Z 0193.

 “The driver of the bus noticed the flames and was unable to douse the fire. As he was making a call to fire control, the fire spread to the second bus. The bus body, built with fibreglass with rexine and foam seats, caught fire quickly,” said the official, adding that the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. 

