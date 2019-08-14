Two TS police officers bag Home Minister’s medal

Two police officers from the State were awarded the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2019. A.V.R. Narasimha Rao and S. Mohan Kumar, working as ACPs of Petbasheerabad (Cyberabad) and Special Branch (Hyderabad) respectively, are among 96 police officers from different States, including 13 women cops, to bag the medal constituted last year.

Mr Rao had secured conviction for the accused in different cases he has investigated. He was appreciated for catching an accused in a minor girl rape case in Petbasheerabad a few months ago.

Mr Kumar, while working as Panjagutta inspector, secured five years’ imprisonment for five accused in a murder case. He also investigated a rape case in 2016 and filed chargesheet in court after which the accused was convicted.