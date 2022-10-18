Two tribal farmers attempt suicide in Rajanna Sircilla district

The Hindu Bureau RAJANNA SIRCILLA
October 18, 2022 19:08 IST

Perturbed over the alleged injustice meted out to them in the ongoing survey of podu lands, two tribal farmers allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at Rashigutta Thanda, a hamlet of Bukya Thanda in Veernapally mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday.

According to sources, two farmers identified as Badhavath Shivaram (37), and Kamala (40), of separate families of Rashigutta Thanda allegedly swallowed pesticide in quick succession after meeting some village elders seeking their intervention to ensure pattas (title deeds) for their ‘podu lands’ in the tribal hamlet late on Monday afternoon.

They were admitted to a hospital in the mandal headquarters town of Yellareddypet and their condition was stated to be stable.

Sources close to the two aggrieved farmers’ families said the duo were distressed over the alleged attempts by some persons of Bukya Thanda to “delete” their names from the list of lands under “podu cultivation” during the ongoing survey with an intention to “snatch” their lands, the sole source of their livelihood.

Sources said that a survey of “podu lands” is underway in the gram panchayat limits as part of a State-wide drive initiated by the State government to find a permanent solution to the long pending podu lands issue in the forest fringe villages across the State as per the provisions of the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006.

Roshini - Suicide prevention helpline: 040-66202000

