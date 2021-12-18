Two toddlers among 9 killed in two accidents

Man was driving at a speed of over 120 kmph on Sangareddy-Nanded highway

Nine persons, including six members of two families from Hyderabad, were killed in two road accidents at Kamareddy and Kazipet on Saturday.

At Chinnathakedpally on Sangareddy-Nanded highway in Kamareddy district, six persons, including two women and two toddlers, were killed, and six children suffered severe injuries when their Toyota Qualis rammed a stationary lorry.

The victims, all residents of Chaderghat and Falaknuma in Hyderabad, went to a dargah in Nanded district of Maharashtra, two days ago. They were returning home when the accident took place around 1.30 p.m.

The victims are Amir Taj (29), AC mechanic and driver of the ill-fated Qualis, his wife Sana Parveen (26) and two toddlers Hania Begum (2) and six-month-old Hanaan from Chaderghat, and a couple Mohammed Hussain (35) and Tasleem Begum (22) from Falaknuma.

The wounded, five girls and a boy, were rushed to Government Hospital, Banswada, for immediate medical assistance, and from there, they were shifted to the Government Hospital, Nizamabad, for better medical assistance, Bhanswada DSP Jaypal Reddy said.

He said that Amir Taj, who was driving at a speed of over 120 kmph, lost control of the wheel, and crashed into a lorry from behind. “The vehicle was parked nearly 1.5 metres from the highway,” he said.

Soon, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospital, and contacted the vehicle owner, who informed them that he sold the SUV nearly five years ago and could not remember the name of the buyer. The police also faced problems in identifying the victims as their mobile phones were locked. However, they managed to unlock the devices and contacted the family members.

In the second accident that took place at Taralapally of Kazipet mandal in Hanamkonda district, three persons were killed when their tipper fell into a stone quarry in the wee hours of Saturday.

The victims are Chitram Chandu (21) from Gudur mandal, Mohammed Hakeem (22) from Bihar and Mukesh (23) from Tarapally.

According to Madikonda inspector M. Ravi Kumar, the accident took place around 2.30 a.m. when tipper driver Mukesh, proclainer operator Chandu and helper Hakeem, were dumping the stone waste into the quarry. “When the vehicle was on the edge on the quarry (like a cliff) and Mukesh pulled the hydraulic to lift and unload the waste, the vehicle toppled and fell into the ground from a height of more than 30 metres,” he said.

Death was instant for Hakeem and Chandu, and Mukesh succumbed while undergoing treatment, Mr. Kumar said.