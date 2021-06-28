Two suspected IM operatives detained in Hyderabad

Hyderabad

28 June 2021 23:39 IST

They were masterminds behind Bihar’s railway station blast

Two siblings from Hyderabad who were detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the low intensity parcel bomb exploded at Darbhanga railway station in Bihar, had planned to create arson on the train. However, the parcel exploded only while being unloaded, after two days on June 17.

“They were planning to set the train on fire in less than three to four hours after they handed over the parcel at Secunderabad Railway Station. But, their plan failed and the chemical bomb exploded two days later while unloading,” a senior officer at NIA New Delhi told The Hindu. They are suspecting the role of Indian Mujahideen backed by Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.

The duo identified as Nasir Malik and Imran Malik, natives of Uttar Pradesh, who are into readymade. garments business in the city. They are residents of Asif Nagar and masterminds in the blast.

Advertising

Advertising

On June 15, two days before the blast, the duo planted the chemical explosive in a bottle, wrapped in a bale of clothes and parcelled it from Secunderabad Railway Station to Mohammed Sufiyan in Darbhanga Junction. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Government Railway Police of Bihar soon alerted Telangana police, who in turn launched a manhunt for Sufiyan and found the brothers, Imran and Nasir, at Asifnagar. They were detained by the NIA in a joint operation with the Counter Intelligence (CI) Cell of Telangana police’s Intelligence wing. The duo were reportedly in touch with one Asif Khan, an Indian national who migrated to Pakistan two decades ago.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior officer at NIA New Delhi said that two days ago they detained Mohammed Haji Saleem and Khaleef from UttarPradesh. “During interrogation, the duo informed us that Imran and Nasir, who are living in Hyderabad, were the masterminds behind the low intensity blast. They are IM operatives,” the officer said.

He said that the duo detained in Hyderabad would be taken to New Delhi on Tuesday. The NIA suspects the involvement of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI in the case and believe the act was a plot to revive Indian Mujahideen.