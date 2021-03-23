Two students jump to death

HYDERABAD

23 March 2021 21:53 IST

A 19-year-old student committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of a private college, Habeebnagar police said on Tuesday.

According to Habeebnagar police inspector P Shiva Chandra, the victim was Shifa Naaz, a student of Anwar ul Uloom College. She was the daughter of Mohammed Abdul Sayeed, a retired police constable.

“The incident took place at 4 pm. The victim was a resident of Feelkhana in Old Mallepally. We do not know the reason why she jumped off the building. We have booked a case and are investigating,” Mr Chandra said.

Advertising

Advertising

Soon after the death came to light, Nampally legislator Jafar Hussain Meraj rushed to the spot. He spoke to police and college administration.

In another case, a 21-year-old woman, an engineering student, committed suicide in Maisammaguda Petbasheerabad police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the victim was Chandrika. She hailed from Miryalguda in Nalgonda district.

“The incident took place on Monday night at 8.45 pm when she jumped from the building of a hostel in which she was staying. Her parents are engaged in agriculture and she came here four years ago to study.

She was in the final year of engineering,” police said.

While an investigation was under way, police said that they were looking into whether the victim was depressed. They added that they suspect that the victim could have taken the step as she was unable to clear examinations in several subjects.

(Suicide prevention helpline, Roshni: 91-4066202000 or 66661117)