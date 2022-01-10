Two steal vaccines, computers from PHC in old city

While the government has recently started giving booster doses to senior citizens and frontline workers, and lakhs of people are waiting for their turn, two miscreants broke into the Primary Health Centre, Jambagh under Mir Chowk police station limits on Saturday night and made away with several vials of COVID-19 and other vaccines. Apart from vaccines, they also stole two computers and four wheels (three wheels and a spare wheel) of a parked auto-rickshaw.

Police said that the accused persons who were taken into custody on Sunday afternoon were addicted to the consumption of ganja and other drugs. “To earn easy money by selling vaccines and computers, they resorted to the act,” police said, adding that there were no CCTV cameras in the area.