Two samples with new virus variant genome-sequenced

New variant is not dangerous: Minister

Of the six samples collected from UK returnees which have been found positive for new variant of coronavirus, genome sequencing of two samples was conducted at Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here. Of the two, one is from Telangana and another from Andhra Pradesh.

From December 9, a total of 1,216 people who arrived in Telangana from UK and 21 had tested positive for coronavirus till Monday evening. Besides, three immediate contacts of at least 18 of them too were detected with COVID-19.

Samples collected from them were sent to CCMB for genome sequencing to know if they were carrying the new variant of coronavirus.

On Tuesday morning, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated in a press release, “A total of 6 samples of 6 UK returnee persons have been found to be positive with the new U.K variant genome. 3 in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, 2 in CCMB, Hyderabad and 1 in NIV, Pune (sic)”. Reports of genome sequencing of more samples would be sent by CCMB.

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said the new variant is not dangerous. Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao was scheduled to address a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, but it was cancelled.

156 yet to be traced

Of the 1,216 people who have arrived in Telangana from the UK, 156 remained untraceable till Monday evening as the addresses and contact numbers provided were incorrect.

Dr Srinivasa Rao has earlier appealed to people who have returned from UK or via UK after December 9 to provide their details by calling on 040-24651119, or send them through Whatsapp on 91541-70960. Samples for coronavirus tests would be collected from their home.