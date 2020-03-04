Two samples from Hyderabad sent to NIV Pune for further tests to confirm COVID-19

Telangana Health Department officials are gripped with anxiety as two out of 47 samples, in which viral load is reportedly high, are being sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for further tests to confirm COVID-19.

Out of the 47 samples tested at the Gandhi Hospital here on Tuesday, 45 were found to be negative. “Results of the two remaining samples which were sent to NIV are expected on Thursday,” said Telangana’s Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivas Rao. Nodal Officer for Coronavirus Dr. G. Vijay Kumar said the viral load in the two samples was high.

Hospital staff member infected

One of them has a travel history to Italy, and another is a hospital staff member who came in contact with the 24-year-old COVID-19 positive patient from Hyderabad. Both of them have been kept under isolation at Gandhi Hospital. The positive tested patient continues to be in the Coronavirus ICU and his condition is said to be stable.

The 45 people who tested negative were discharged, but advised strict isolation for 14 days.

As per protocol, even if a sample turns out positive for COVID-19 during tests at the ICMR lab in the State government hospital, they have to be sent to the NIV for confirmation. Positive cases are announced only after following the due process. A similar exercise was followed to confirm the first positive case from Hyderabad.