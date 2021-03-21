Hyderabad

Two RTC employees killed in accident

Two RTC employees killed in road mishap

Two RTC employees were killed in a road accident at Pandikunta crossroads in Mulug district in the wee hours of Sunday.

G. Sunitha (45), a conductor from Paathipalli and M. Sadanandam (42), a controller, both posted at Narsampet bus depot, were going to their depot on a bike when the mishap took place around 5.30 a.m.

According to police, Sadanandam, who was riding the bike, failed to notice a DCM vehicle in the same direction and rammed it. They suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2021 11:40:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/two-rtc-employees-killed-in-accident/article34126154.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY