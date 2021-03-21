Two RTC employees killed in accident

Two RTC employees killed in road mishap

Two RTC employees were killed in a road accident at Pandikunta crossroads in Mulug district in the wee hours of Sunday.

G. Sunitha (45), a conductor from Paathipalli and M. Sadanandam (42), a controller, both posted at Narsampet bus depot, were going to their depot on a bike when the mishap took place around 5.30 a.m.

According to police, Sadanandam, who was riding the bike, failed to notice a DCM vehicle in the same direction and rammed it. They suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.